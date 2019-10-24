A US court has ordered the state Department to provide all documents showing when the property trump with Ukraine (PHOTO)

In the U.S. the court ordered the state Department within the next 30 days to submit the documents which are connected with the relations of the administration of us President Donald trump with Ukraine.

Thus was fulfilled the requirement of the organization of American Oversight, which sent a request to review the materials in the framework of the law “On freedom of information”, according to CNN.

“These documents are of considerable interest to the public,” – said the lawyer of the organization. Judge Christopher Cooper agreed with this statement.

The judge also ruled that employees of the Department of state will meet with representatives of American Oversight, to discuss ways to narrow the volume of the requested documentation. In particular, we are talking about correspondence between U.S. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo attorney and President of the trump Rudolph Giuliani. In addition to American Oversight asked for documents that are associated with the recall of the Ambassador in Kiev, Marie Yovanovitch.

“Regardless of whether the Secretary of state Pompeo obstruct the investigation within the procedure of impeachment, the public learns about the relationships of the administration of the tramp with Ukraine”, – quotes words of the head of the organization Austin Evers broadcaster RTVi.

American Oversight – an organization created in 2017. On its website says that its main task she believes revealing abuses by the administration trump.

In late September, the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi announced the start of formal impeachment Trump. It happened after the scandal with the conversation between the American President and Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. According to the Wall Street Journal, trump sought from the President of Ukraine assistance in the investigation of the case against hunter Biden – son of the former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden.

17 October, the Chairman of the intelligence Committee of the U.S. house of representatives Adam Schiff promised to publish in the future, the transcripts of testimony of witnesses in the case of possible impeachment of the Trump.

Testimony to Congress on the case concerning the impeachment of the Trump have provided some key figures: former US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Mary Jovanovic, a former adviser to President Fiona hill, charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine bill Taylor, the U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland.