A used syringe in hotel: family vacation in Florida turned into a costly nightmare
A veteran of the US army stepped on a used syringe in a hotel room and paid several thousand dollars for medical tests and medicines.
James Rils from Colorado vacationing at the Hampton Inn in Jacksonville beach, Florida, with his wife and daughter. In the room he felt something sharp dug into the big toe. The traveler raised his leg and saw the needle from the syringe, the liquid turquoise. Under the bed Rils found the second needle, after which his wife contacted the emergency services.
The lawyer of the victim, John Phillips confirmed that it was a used needle from a syringe.
“Our main task now is to ensure that the Rils have received funds to pay for treatment,” he explained.
As said the Rils, conducting blood tests can take more than a year. It is necessary to understand, he caught something or not. Hospital visit cost the tourist more than five thousand dollars, and for medication, prescription, had to pay 4,5 thousand dollars.
Rilc noted that you have not received a response from the insurance company of the hotel. Managers of the hotel said that they began investigating the incident.
