“A usual natural phenomenon”: in Russia finally began to extinguish large-scale forest fires in Siberia…
Wednesday, July 31, the Russian emergencies Ministry aircraft began to extinguish forest fires in the North of Krasnoyarsk region. This was reported by press service of the regional Ministry of forestry. Plane be-200 made its first flight to extinguish a fire in the Boguchansky district. He thrice poured water on the edge of the fire. On the spot are also teams on the ground firefighters to locate the fire.
Reported about it with restrained pride. Apparently, in order not to annoy ordinary Russians, who have a month called to extinguish forest fires in Siberia. Today they covered an area of 2.7 million hectares, which is 12 percent more than last year. This data is provided by the Minister of natural resources of Russia Dmitry Kobylkin. According to him, the most difficult situation is observed in the Irkutsk region, Krasnoyarsk region, Yakutia and Buryatia. There are dead.
The smoke from the fires enveloped the Krasnoyarsk and Kemerovo, made it to Tomsk and Novosibirsk regions. The smell of burning is felt in the Urals and the Volga region. More than 500 thousand Russians have signed a petition demanding to declare a state of emergency throughout the territory of Siberia and immediately begin to extinguish the fires.
Why the authorities did nothing for a month? The Governor of Krasnoyarsk region Alexander USS has declared that to put out forest fires is meaningless. “A normal natural phenomenon, fight which makes no sense, and maybe even somewhere and harmful”, — said the USS.
He was supported by Deputy head EMERCOM of Russia Alexander Chupriyan. This official said that fighting fires is always an unprofitable occupation.
Statements by the representatives of the authorities caused outrage. As a result, the Chupriyan several corrected their position. He said that if the population asks for help, it is impossible to be guided only by economic expediency. After that the Federation Council (upper house of the Russian Parliament) proposed to abolish the rule on the basis of which does not extinguish the local fires due to economic unreasonableness. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev finally instructed the governors to take control of the fires in Siberia. And only after that took to the skies aircraft be-200.
Officials and deputies immediately perked up. For example, the Deputy of legislative Assembly of the Altai territory Yevgeniya Borovikova has proposed to extinguish the fires… bombs! She wrote about this on his page in Facebook. “In Sweden, extinguished the forest fire, dropping the bomb on him. The bomb is absorbed by the active oxygen, suppressing heat sources”, — says Borovikova. She further cites the Chinese experience. According to her, in this country the burning of the forest fire special shells. “When it hit the ground charge spray mixture, which instantly extinguishes the flame in an area of 1000 square meters. And such bombs with a fire-extinguishing tool developed in the Soviet Union!” — says Ms. Borovikova.
: large fire recorded in the Irkutsk and Tyumen regions, Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk, Perm and Zabaykalsky Krai, Yakutia, Buryatia and in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous district. The fire covered about 3 million hectares.
Recall that a month ago in Siberia, there was a massive flood. In a network there are numerous photos from the scene of the disaster in the Irkutsk region.
