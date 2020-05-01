A vaccine against coronavirus looking for all the spies are not sitting idly by
Foreign spies are actively interested in the work to create a vaccine against the coronavirus, which are conducted in the United States. On this edition of the BBC reported a senior U.S. intelligence.
The Director of the National centre for counterintelligence and security bill Evanina said that authorities have already warned of such risks involved in the development of medical research organizations. However, he did not go into details, have there been any confirmed cases of data theft.
Sources in the British secret service also confirmed the activity of foreign intelligence.
Operation Warp speed
In the world there is a real race to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. In this race involved individual researchers, large companies and entire governments. Their efforts impinge foreign spies and their counterspies are doing everything to stop them.
The organization, headed by Evanina, is certainly one of the most powerful in the world helps the us government, private businesses and scientists to resist attempts by foreign intelligence services to steal valuable data.
“We work very closely with business and members of the government, and do everything that they could best protect their research and data — said Evanina. And we have no doubt that a foreign intelligence service, including the Chinese, will try to find out what we do here”.
The us government tries to support the work on the vaccine programme, which according to some was codenamed Operation Warp Speed.
It is clear that any country that first discovered the formula of effective and safe drugs in the first place will try to provide them for its citizens.
“We contacted all medical research organizations that conduct these developments, and encouraged them to be very, very vigilant — added CID. In today’s world there is nothing more valuable and deserving of kidnapping than the results of biomedical research that can help in creating a vaccine against coronavirus”.
Cyber attacks on hospitals
In mid-April, the FBI reported intrusion attempts in organizations dedicated to the study of coronavirus.
As Deputy assistant Director of the FBI, Tonya Ugoretz data for biomedical research for a long time already are the “priority target of cyber-espionage”, and organizations which are known that they are engaged in work on the virus was “taken note of”.
Later, the assistant attorney General for national security John Demers noted that it would be “beyond absurd” to believe that China is not interested in such information.
In March, the Canadian centre of cyber security warned that “a significant threat elements may try to steal intellectual property organizations involved in research related Covid-19.”
In turn, the American and overall Western spies cannot but be interested in what is happening in China, including conflicting data on mortality from Covid-19, as well as research in the field of vaccines and other possible drugs for mers.
Continues to persist and the risk of cyber attacks on medical facilities, which could endanger the ability to cope with the pandemic.
In April, two hospitals in the Czech Republic was already subjected to cyber attacks, and it unexpectedly resulted in a reaction from Secretary of state Mike Pompeii.
“We urge the alleged author of the attack to refrain from malicious cyberactivity in relation to the Czech health care system or similar infrastructure wherever it is,” said Pompeo.
bookmark