A very powerful herb for the heart, blood vessels, adrenal glands, brain, circulation, joints, skin, hair and more!
People for many centuries to treat arthritis, gout, asthma, eczema, liver disease, gall bladder, heart… It helps to restore the body after serious illness!
You felt that your mind and body tired?
Know that there is powerful and spicy herb that can provide the necessary energy.
It grows well in warm climates and is widely used as a condiment.
People for many centuries to treat health problems using the healing power of rosemary.
Here are just some of the benefits of this amazing plant:
— Rosemary improves heart and blood circulation:
It has anti-sclerotic properties, lowers cholesterol. Studies have proven that this plant is useful after serious illness, especially for elderly people with cerebrovascular disease.
To improve cerebral circulation and improve heart function it is recommended to use rosemary: 1 teaspoon of leaves pour 2 cups boiling water, to insist 30 minutes in a thermos, then strain. Take 1-2 tablespoons 3 times a day before meals.
-Rosemary rejuvenates skin cells:
It moisturizes the skin, reduces wrinkles, activates blood circulation, restores skin elasticity, reduces swelling, improves the complexion, removes age spots.
It is recommended to drink rosemary tea and add rosemary essential oil to creams and masks, and also to wipe the face decoction of rosemary.
— reduces joint pain and eliminates inflammation and heals
Rosemary is especially useful to eliminate inflammation in the body, so it is useful in various diseases of the joints, respiratory tract and for the treatment of wounds and ulcers.
— Improves brain health
This is due to the fact that rosemary increases blood flow to the head.
The herb contains compounds that prevent the degradation of an important neurotransmitter, is able to provide a good memory.
— Helps against fatigue and adrenal stress
Rosemary is beautiful because it calms the stress hormones and improves mood. Rosemary not only renews energy, but also relaxes the body and mind.
— Stimulates hair growth
This is due to the fact that rosemary improves blood circulation.
Of obesity
Rosemary helps with weight loss by accelerating the breakdown of fats and reducing appetite. More efficient it, with the grass, wormwood, sage and flowers turn. Combine the herbs in equal quantities and make a tea of 1 teaspoon herb mixture, and 300 ml of boiling water. Insist 25 minutes, drain. Drink 150 ml three times a day 21 day 30 minutes before meals.
You can use the healing power of rosemary in several ways:
Use rosemary essential oil: inhale the aroma, add aroma lamp, in shampoos, lotions and masks for care of skin and hair.
Drink tea: drink 1-2 cups of rosemary tea every day.
Especially good to drink this tea in the evening before bed.
Rosemary tea also uses in diabetes, liver diseases, gall bladder, and myocardial infarction.
Rosemary grows well in the indoor environment. For this it is best to take a sprig of the adult plant, put it in a jar of water to root, then plant and provide access to fresh air and sunlight.
You can’t use the recipes with rosemary for the treatment of children up to 12 years, with epileptic seizures, pregnancy. Rosemary for some time increases the pressure, so it is not recommended for use in hypertension of 2-3 degrees.