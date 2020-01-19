A victory over “Manchester United” “Liverpool” set European club record number of victories (video)
Jurgen Klopp
In the framework of the 23rd round of the English Premier League “Liverpool” won another victory. This time at home they beat “Manchester United” 2:0.
Thus, the “red” set a record for the top-5 European leagues in wins, held after 22 matches, reports GracenoteLive.
The team of jürgen Klopp this season the Premier League was won by 21-have a win and 1 match ended in a draw.
Until then, the best indicator was the result of “Manchester city” (season 2017/18) and Bayern (2013/14), in which English and German clubs in the first 22 matches of national Championships won 20 wins and 2nd meetings ended in a draw. Add that to Liverpool in the EPL this season have scored in their native Anfield more points (36) than “Manchester United” only in the Premier League (34).
