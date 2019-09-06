A video proving why you should not be afraid of dogs

Видео, доказывающее, почему можно не бояться собак

Recently the Internet has got a very funny video that shows how it should behave with the animals that suddenly decided to attack you.

Predators would never mess with the victim, which is not positioning itself as a victim. Just enough to make it clear that I am not afraid, and the animal will temper his ardor.

In the video the postman being attacked by a pack of dogs, showed a real master class. It is worth seeing!

Be careful, all backed by strong language!

