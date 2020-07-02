A virtual trip to Dublin and the basics of Economics: how to spend a weekend in Miami (July 3-5)
What: a Virtual trip to Dublin
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: EarthCam invites all who long to travel, to go to the heart of Dublin (Ireland). Consider the popular locations at an angle that will make you feel you’re really there. Enjoy fantastic live music and bustling nightlife. Watch historic sites and cultural events with video and audio in real time.
Go on a virtual journey right now!
Cost: free
What: the Course “Fundamentals of Economics”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course will introduce you to the economy again. You will see Economics as an interesting, ambiguous and sometimes paradoxical science. This knowledge is necessary for everyone — from government officials to entrepreneurs, from students to retirees. Join us!
The course gives the financier practitioner and teacher Alexei Gerashchenko. Links to their lectures, recorded specially for Prometheus, gave authoritative Ukrainian economists and public figures: Bohdan Hawrylyshyn, Pavlo Sheremeta, Eugene.
The course is available at any time.
Cost: free
What: English for media literacy
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested to learn more about media literacy.
The students will understand different types of media, including Newspapers, magazines, TV and social networks. This course will provide you with the opportunity to develop a broad understanding of the role of media in our lives, to expand vocabulary and to acquire the necessary language skills to analyze what you read and see.
Start learning right now! To register for the course on this website.
Cost: free
What: Tour to national Park “Bryce Canyon”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Visit the national Park “Bryce Canyon”, located in Utah. It’s not even one giant canyon, and a lot of different grooves and Cup-shaped formations along the great plateau. The largest is Bryce amphitheater, which is filled with hoodoos – spires of erosive rocks of the mythological significance for local Indian tribes.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Museum, “Women in art”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Only Museum in the world where you can see works of art created exclusively by women, is in Washington. It’s called the National Museum of Women in the Arts (national Museum of “Women in art”).
View of the exhibition at the link.
Cost: free
What: the basics of Web UI development
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Web programming is the creation of dynamic web apps and sites, notable examples of which are social networks, e.g. Facebook, as well as various corporate sites and brochure websites.
To understand this case is quite simple.
Many people are learning web programming because I want create a new Facebook or find a job in the IT field. Someone just wondered how the Internet works, and wants to get a General idea about programming.
If you dream of a career in the field of software development or just interested in this field – start training at a convenient time for you.
Cost: free
What: a Virtual visit to the Vinnitsa Museum of local lore
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Vinnitsa Museum — known scientifically-methodical and historical center-Eastern region of Podolia (Ukraine). Its collections number about 100 thousand exhibits. Among them — a unique collection of gold ornaments of bronze age and Sarmatian period, which is exhibited in six international exhibitions.
The Museum is famous for numismatic and ethnographic collections, collection of weapons and minerals. The Museum also has a library, founded in 1920.
You can visit the Museum online at your convenience.
Cost: free
What: a Course in reading photos
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Pictures are able to tell stories on a par with the texts created in a natural language, to be an instrument and object of social research. This course will enable you to master the language of photography.
The theoretical chapters of the course and practical exercises will allow you to master the language of photography necessary for the analysis of already existing images or create new ones.
You will learn how to create your own informative visual “texts” and analyze existing ones.
The course is suitable for anyone interested in photography and its capabilities in science and knowledge society.
Join the training at any time.
Cost: free
What: an Online visit to the Museum of natural history in Washington
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Museum was founded in 1910 and is managed by the Smithsonian Institute.
Collection agencies contain over 126 million specimens of plants, animals, fossils, minerals, rocks, meteorites, human remains and cultural artifacts.
To visit this Museum will be interesting for both adults and children.
Cost: free
What: training Course ‘Financial markets’
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course offers an overview of ideas, methods and institutions that enable human society to manage risks and to develop entrepreneurship. The emphasis during training placed on the financial leadership skills. Also course students will learn the principles of risk management and behavioral Finance for understanding the real mechanism of functioning of securities market, insurance and banking.
Cost: free
