A virtuoso musician Ian Maksin will present in new York for his new album
Cellist, composer and singer of Russian origin Ian Maksin has gained international recognition for his unique talent to mix different styles and genres. Now he brought his concept of music to a new stage in the new solo album SEMPRE, which Yang presents in the United States.
Presentation of the new album on 5 January 2020 at the legendary new York club Le Poisson Rouge.
The album includes a brand new original instrumental music, and beloved by the listeners of the song Respiro and Per Me, Per Te, which was released last year.
In the words of Jana Maxine, for creating new compositions, he drew inspiration from a variety of sources — from music of the Renaissance and Baroque to works of modern composers such as Ludovico Einaudi, Philip glass, Ian Tiersen, Leonid Desyatnikov.
“SEMPRE — attempt to tune to the universal wave, allowing access to the infinite source of love, kindness, comfort, and peace. Let the cello in its purest form penetrates to the innermost corners of the soul and fill them with his life-giving vibrations. Let the simple, pleasing melodies will be a cure and comfort for those who need them, and let them be wings for full of joy. I wrote the music and breathed it all what you live: the energy of the mountains, ocean, forest, sky, and the big city. Some of the compositions are attached to earthly landmarks — Paris, Saint Petersburg, Vancouver, Yerevan, Baikal, while others — totally out of space. Let this music, like water, will wash us all superficial and unnecessary and will make us a little better”, — shared the artist’s idea of his album.
In addition to songs from the new album in the concert will sound songs of Jan Maxine, who will be part of the next big project. According to tradition, Jan will sing some of their favorite folk and popular songs in Ukrainian, Macedonian, Armenian, Turkish, Ladino, French and Italian.