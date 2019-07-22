A voter without pants: where in a network there was an odd photo
Users of social networks spread the photo where the man with his pants down standing in the voting booth. Users claim that the incident happened in the early parliamentary elections in Ukraine. It turned out that the photo was taken on may 26, reports HLN.
It is known that in the photo 31-year-old Niels Deleyn, which in Belgium voted for the head of the European Parliament. He said in his interview that he decided to remove his pants to lift people’s spirits. And it was his sudden idea.
“No one can know what I was doing in the stall. Maybe I didn’t know what the “pencil” to vote. Perhaps I was standing there in a speedo. I think and I hope that people in the majority understand that this is a joke. My Professor in religious studies, and by the way, just laughed and laughed and the atmosphere at the polling station immediately became more fun,” he said.