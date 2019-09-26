A war we did not start: Lavrov made a hypocritical statement about Georgia
In Russia cynically argue that invaded Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008, for some good purposes, not to block the rapprochement of Georgia with NATO. Now that Georgia is ready to consider as the candidate of the Alliance, despite the presence of the occupied territories, Russia is preparing new austerity measures.
“A war we did not start, I promise you. But our relationship with NATO and those countries that make their first priority the admission will severely undermineyou,” said Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview to “Kommersant”.
Speaking about the events in Georgia in 2008, Lavrov is trying to convince the interlocutors in the humanitarian purposes of Russians: “We thought then that there was no NATO Acted out of the interests of living people“.
We will remind, in August 2008, the Russian army attacked Georgia and invaded its territory. Currently, Georgia does not control 20% of its territory, the occupation continues. Region militarized, and the population fell sharply. The remaining locals say that the armed invaders gradually move the boundary line, grabbing more territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
Georgia filed a complaint against Russia to the European court of human rights. Russia is accused of the attack on civilians in Georgia and the withdrawal of assets.
