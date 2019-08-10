A wave of bombings and shootings swept through Norway, Denmark and Sweden
On Saturday, August 10, in the suburbs of Oslo , the unknown opened fire in the mosque. Injuring one man. The incident occurred at the Islamic center al-Nur in the capital of Norway. Police arrested the shooter. His identity and motives are still unknown. Local media reported that white young people. There was a version that he is a follower of Aussie Brenton Tarrant, who in March staged the carnage in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. As you know, Tarrant has published in social networks a Manifesto in which he explained his hatred of Muslims and also admired by Anders Breivik, a Norwegian, who in July 2011 killed 77 in Oslo people and wounded more than 150. Tarrant shot 50 people. More were injured.
The trial of the shooter from Christchurch continues. Breivik is serving a prison sentence. He was sentenced to 21 years.
After the massacre in Christchurch followers of Breivik and Tarrant staged several mass murders. The last of them was the massacre in the U.S. city of El Paso, Texas. On Saturday, August 3, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, armed with a semiautomatic rifle, went to the Mall Walmartи opened fire on visitors. He killed 22 people and wounded 26. The police arrested Crusius. He admits that he hates Latinos. In El Paso came deliberately to kill Mexicans, which many in this city.
The last days have been extremely hectic for the Scandinavian countries. Shooting in Oslo — only one incident in a series.
Thus, in the Danish capital Copenhagen , two explosions in four days. The first one occurred on 6 August. The result was seriously damaged facade of a tax office, one person wounded. And on the morning of 10 Aug exploded near a police station in the district of Nørrebro. It is home to many immigrants from different countries. The result was the damaged window and the entrance to the building, which at the time of the explosion was empty, so people were not injured.
Police inspector Jorgen SKOV Bergen told reporters that the two explosions are clearly intentional. And there is reason to believe that they are linked.
The evening of 7 August explosion in front of city hall in the Swedish city of Landskron. It is just an hour’s drive from Copenhagen. Currently law enforcement agencies of Denmark and Sweden conducted a joint investigation.
