‘A weakened version of the virus’: scientists have figured out how people affect the mutation of SARS-CoV-2
The researchers say that SARS-CoV-2 subjected to mutation due to human proteins, which decompose it. But despite this system of “natural selection” inherent in the virus that allows him to recover, writes Fox News.
Scientists from the University of Bath in the UK and at Edinburgh University say that their research may help develop vaccines to combat the virus. In a statement, the researchers noted that all organisms mutate, but usually is a random process as a result of mistakes made when copying DNA.
“In the case of SARS-CoV-2 mutation may not be a random process, and instead people contribute to his mutation is part of a protective mechanism for the degradation of the virus,” they explain.
A study published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.
After studying more than 15,000 genomes of viruses in research projects around the world, scientists have identified 6,000 mutations.
“I studied how much mutating each of the four components of the genetic code of the virus (marked by the letters A, C, U and G) and found that the virus has a very high level of mutations in the component U”, — explained the researchers.
They explained that this kind of “fingerprint” of the mutational profile of APOBEC — human protein, which can lead to the mutation of viruses.
“Natural selection — survival of the fittest — allows the virus to combat the mutational process,” added the researchers.
“I looked at the mutational profiles of many organisms, and they all demonstrate some influence, but I’ve never seen such a strong and strange as it is,” said lead author Professor Lawrence Hurst, Director of the Center for the evolution of Milner at the University of Bath.
The results may have implications for vaccine design.
“This knowledge can help to understand how to look like a weakened version of the virus, said Hirst. — We assume, for example, that increasing U component, as it does APOBEC in our cells, it would be a reasonable strategy.”
As of Friday morning, July 24, worldwide were diagnosed with more than 15.5 million cases of the coronavirus, and more than 4 million of them in the United States. As a result of this disease killed more than 634 000 people worldwide, including more than 144 000 in the United States.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28455
[name] => COVID-19
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => covid-19
)
COVID-19FacebookVkontakte
bookmark