A week you can lose 10-15 pounds: secrets of the coach “that zvazheni schaslivi” Irakli…

Already on 29 August, the STB will premiere the ninth season of the very significant project of the country, “she zvazheni schaslivi”. In reality back leading Anita Lutsenko and nutritionist Svetlana FUS. The psychological state of participants meets Anna Kushneruk.
This year applications for participation in the project has filed several thousand wanting to get rid of excess weight. But only 18 of them were selected to participate in the project — nine men and nine women. This season with the extra pounds fighting those who believe that being overweight is the cause of their failures in his personal life. Traditionally, the participants of reality divided into two teams. One is training and losing weight under the guidance of coach Marina Borzemski, recently told the “FACTS” about the secrets of weight loss, the second — under the watchful attention of Irakli Makatsaria. Known for “the bachelor” before the start of the project became a certified coach, having received the relevant documents from the international Association of bodybuilders in Georgia.
The new coach of the project Irakli Makatsaria in an exclusive interview with the “FACTS” told about the correct mode of the day, the motivation of losing weight and called the number of pounds that you can lose in a month.
— Irakli, what is the biggest problem faced by those wishing to lose weight?
— Actually there are several: health, lack of strength, physical and moral endurance. You need to spend a lot of time to see a certain result. So many give up very quickly. You must immediately realize that in one day or two weeks it is impossible to experience the result, which will give full confidence that you are on the right track.
— Then how and what to motivate yourself when it seems that nothing happens?
— Only themselves, their desire to become better. Very helpful to visualize its maybe not the final, physical and psychological form. About need to understand how you see yourself in the result. And motivated only by the desire that you can and should be better. Believe me, it really works.
But if the weight still goes very slowly?
— I repeat his charges: extra pounds will not go away. You just need to believe in themselves and say to themselves, “Rome in one day is not built”. No need to set expectations that this will happen one day. Again: work on yourself, willpower and strong desire.
— What mode when you reset the extra weight, you should adhere to?
— It’s very simple — this is a normal human mode. No need to enable Olympians. Just need to structure the right food, selected to suit a specific body, to build the right physical exercise with a professional trainer and the right to rest. The rest of the way, with proper adherence is very important.
— What should be the order of the day?
— Ideally it is recommended to go to bed at 22:00, at the latest 23:00. After some time you will notice how yourself will Wake up at seven in the morning, a maximum of eight. This is the normal rhythm of life, which you should try to stick to under all circumstances.
— What diet do you advise?
— It depends on the person and his initial weight. Also has the value of the physical structure of man: ectomorph, mesomorph (body type. — Ed.). People with different body type need different diet. Respectively with a nutritionist and trainer should compose a diet in which to paint, how many calories, fat, protein and carbohydrates is consumed. One particular standard that everyone, no.
— What foods you should completely eliminate from your diet?
— There is such a thing as “junk food” is really junk food, empty calories. It includes sweet, salty, sugar and coffee in large quantities.
— How often do you need to give the body physical activity?
— Workout to do every day. Thus it is necessary to individually select the physical activity, but the activity needs to be every day. Three days of power, three days or every day — light cardio, warm-up, stretching, massage, swimming. It all depends on what a person prefers. Can playing tennis can basketball.
— If no time for the gym? What exercises can I do at home?
— Very simple — squats, pushups, stretching, press, Beres, jumping Jack. All this can be done at home. The main thing in any case is the desire.
— When is the best time to exercise: morning or evening?
— Cardio in the morning is recommended, but it depends on the person. For example, I prefer to do them in the afternoon. While cardio is more effective in the morning.
— How much weight can you lose in a month?
— It depends on what the person’s original weight. If he was 220 pounds, you can lose 10-15 pounds in a week. It all depends on the person, how his body fat, how much muscle, how it feeds and rests. The process of losing weight is very individual.
— And most difficult — to keep then weight!
— Of course! For this workout should be stable, and the food was correct. But I can’t name a specific formula. For each person it individually.
— Who from participants of this year’s season of “Svajena Malevich” surprised you the most?
— I admit, I’m surprised at all. Exposure, which they have shown for 17 weeks, deserves great respect. Especially those participants who dropped out and are now undergoing the process of losing weight at home, without the conditions in which they lived on the base. But I also want to mention have almost the finalists of my team, and Marina. I can’t name them, but it’s the people who have gone through a lot of difficulties, trials and overcame the pain. In General, all participants that have decided to come to the project, “she zvazheni schaslivi” has already been done.
