A well-known entertainer became the new host of the program about social life (photo)
Showman Timur Miroshnichenko, known for his work on “Eurovision-2017” in Kiev, became the new presenter of the program “Sravi way” (channel “Ukraine”). Miroshnichenko will transmit together with Alena Vinnytsia after the project has left Alexander skichko.
— Before the first recording I was very worried, in spite of 15 years of experience in show business and television — admitted Timur. — But after the recording I had the feeling that I’ve been here forever and is a good indicator.
Leading “Sarcofago the way” Alain Vinnytsia met with Timur Miroshnychenko on the casting for the project.
— I was very happy when I learned that my new partner is Timur! — said Alena. — Not only is he a professional who knows everything about the stars, but also a wonderful person.
The producers of the project say that the new season program is about social life will acquire new headings, and many of the guests will amaze the audience with his candid confessions.
. August 22 was the last television with his participation.
