A who expert said the danger of hookah Smoking
Many believe hookah Smoking is a relatively safe habit, practically not influencing health of the person. Who expert Andre Ilbawi assured, this addiction can trigger the occurrence of lung cancer.
Smokers have long aware of the dangers of cigarettes. The most dangerous diseases that people may buy because of addiction to tobacco is a problem with the cardiovascular system and cancer. According to statistics, every year due to the effects of Smoking kills 6 million people. Many, when they find out this information, take measures and stop to purchase tobacco products, moving of electronic cigarettes and hookah but it is no less dangerous. Who expert assures, new studies confirm tobacco for Shisha contains just as many toxins and other chemical compounds. Smokers believe that part of them is retained in the water, but because they expose the body to less risk but it does not take into account the time factor is important. This device for Smoking using a much longer time, and during this period in the lungs gets no less harmful substances that can cause lung cancer.
Specialist doubts in safety of electronic cigarettes. They are considered harmless, but there is no sufficient evidence to prove it. Andre Ilbawi does not exclude, gadget for Smoking has serious impact on lungs and the cardiovascular system.