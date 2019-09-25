A Wisconsin woman spent months hiding his mother’s corpse: the motive shocked police
A woman from Wisconsin had hidden the corpse of his mother in the basement and lived on her pension.
60-year-old Paula Bergold hatched a plan a few months. When her mother ruby died, she had no steady income to survive, said local police.
A neighbor called the police and told them that he had not seen ruby since may, and was concerned that Paula “leaves the question, where it can be ruby.”
Last week, police responded to fears of a neighbor and found taped to the door a note: “ruby left town to visit our friends. Paula”.
Police standing at the door, felt the stench of a decaying body and saw the mothballs at the entrance.
In the end, Paula came to herself and told police that her mother died in the chair, and she couldn’t bring herself to tell the authorities.
When the corpse started to emit a smell, she put it in a plastic container and hid it in the basement.
The woman was arrested and charged with concealing the corpse.