A witness in the case ‘Network’* who told him about the torture the FSB, was granted political asylum in Finland (PHOTO)

Witness the case of Penza community Network* recognized as terrorist in Russia, Ilya Kapustin, was granted political asylum in Finland. This was reported by “MBH media” the wife of one of the accused in this case Alexander Aksenov. Kapustin in the beginning of 2018 was told that during interrogation he was tortured with a stun gun and demanded the testimony of the defendants in the case.

After the arrest in St. Petersburg Kapustin released in the status of the witness. In March 2018, he left Russia. According to the young man, he petitioned for asylum in February last year. The process of obtaining the permit took a year and a half.

Speaking about the detention of “Mediazone”, Kapustin reported that he was hit with the Taser in the groin or the side of the belly, asking whether he is any organization, ever been to Penza and interested in the details of the lives of his friends. The FSB, according to him, threatened to throw him in the woods and “break his legs”.

Of torture, also said the defendants “Network”* Victor Filinkov, Dmitry Pchelintsev, Ilya Sikorski and Arman sagimbaev. The investigative Committee refused to initiate a criminal case on torture, saying that the marks on the body Kapustin similar to bug bites, and during the arrest he tried to escape, resisted and escaped, and on the way to the FSB tried at the traffic lights to get out of the car.

In the case of “Networks”* are left-wing activists from Penza and St. Petersburg Ilya Sikorski, Dmitry Pchelintsev, CEO Sagynbaev, Andrey Chernov Vasily Kuksov, Victor Filinkov, Igor Shishkin, Julius Boyarshinov, Maxim Ivankin and Mikhail Kulkov. They are accused of creating a terrorist organization for allegedly preparing a coup. According to investigators, the defendants intended to organize terrorist attacks timed to the presidential election and the world Cup.

The majority of the defendants was fond of airsoft, which, in the opinion of the FSB, was preparing to overthrow the Russian government. One of the accused, Igor Shishkin, received 3.5 years in prison. He fully admitted his guilt, signed a cooperation agreement with the investigation and testified against the other defendants. Shishkin on torture is not stated, but the doctors diagnosed him with a fracture to the lower wall of the orbit, numerous bruises and abrasions, and Shishkin visited SIZO members of the Public Supervisory Commission recorded on its body numerous traces similar to burns from electric wires.

The defendants in the case included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Russian financial monitoring Committee. The Bank account of the individuals on this list are frozen.

*”Network” – a group recognized as terrorist by the decision of the Moscow district military court on 17 January 2019 banned in Russia.