A woman bought a lottery ticket and provided himself for the next 30 years
A resident of the UK bought a lottery ticket for all the money on the account and hit the jackpot.
42-year-old Vicki Mitchell has spent a total of half a pound buying a lottery ticket. It soon became known that the British managed to hit the jackpot. Now she will get 10 thousand pounds every month.
According to the woman, she woke her boyfriend and shoved him in the face a lottery ticket, which turned out to be the winning one.
Then it was still early morning. The couple could not wait for the right time to call and confirm your winnings.
The Briton plans to spend the money for the trip. She also wants to buy a car and a new house to be more spacious.