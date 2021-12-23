A woman found a child in the liver: a video about a rare pregnancy went viral
A video of a doctor talking about a rare case of a woman's pregnancy with a baby growing in her liver went viral on TikTok, INDEPENDENT reports.
Pediatrician Michael Narvi of the Research Institute of Children's Hospital Manitoba, Canada, explained: “I thought I saw everything until a 33-year-old woman came in with a 14-day history of menstrual bleeding and 49 days off from the day of your last period. ”
Doctors discovered an ectopic pregnancy in the woman's liver.
“Sometimes we see a fetus in the abdomen, but never in the liver. This is the first time for me, “says the attending physician.
The video of the medical case has received almost seven million views on the social network.
Dr. Karan Raj, another medic on the platform, who has 236 million followers, also shared a medical history.
He talked about “one of the scariest CT scans I've ever seen” about a 27-year-old woman with a healthy two-week-old fetus in the right lobe of the liver. ”
He said that so-called ectopic liver pregnancies are so rare that“ only a few cases have been documented in the literature. ”
He added that “the liver is a highly vascular structure, so any compressive force applied to it can lead to massive internal bleeding.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, an ectopic pregnancy occurs “when a fertilized egg is implanted and grows outside the main uterine cavity.”
This occurs most often “in the fallopian tube, which carries eggs from the ovaries to the uterus.”
The Mayo Clinic also reported that such pregnancies cannot “proceed normally” and that “a fertilized egg cannot survive, and growing tissue can cause life-threatening bleeding if left untreated.” > An ectopic pregnancy can also occur in “the ovary, abdomen, or lower uterus.”
Early signs that such a pregnancy may occur include “no periods, breast tenderness and nausea,” doctors say.
In the next video, Dr. Narvi noted that one viewer indicated that the baby survived a hepatic pregnancy in Africa in 2003.
“This baby was not actually in the liver, baby was attached to the liver, and the placenta remained inside, since it would It was too difficult to remove ”, & # 8211; added by Dr. Narvi.