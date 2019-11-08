A woman from Maryland for 2 months twice won the jackpot of $50,000
A woman from Maryland two months failed twice to win a jackpot of $50 000.
64-year-old woman from mount airy told the representatives of the lottery of Maryland, that when she went to the store, Little George’s Convenience Store in Westminster, her attention was drawn to the game “gold rush”.
“As the game has recently started, I knew that most of the prizes still in the game. I bought two tickets, got in the car and erased the protective layer. The first ticket was not winning, and the results of the second made me scream of joy,” said the woman.
She wiped the symbol of the Lollipop and got the main prize of $ 50,000.
“I plan to spend the money to continue to care for his 90-year-old family and start a business focusing on the care of older people with impaired health,” she said.
In September, the teacher had already visited the headquarters of the lottery, where he received his first $50,000 for winning the lottery Deal Or No Deal. She said her prize money to start the project in the care of the elderly and training programs for local students.
Americans love to buy lottery tickets. The average American spends about $200 per year, although residents of some States give much more. According to the study LendEDU, the average resident of Massachusetts spends $735 on lottery tickets, while in Delaware or new York, probably spending close to $400 a year or $33 per month.
According to polls, Americans are different would react to winning a multimillion dollar jackpot:
- 74,8% of the respondents would have taken the whole amount at once, 25,2% would break it into several annual payments.
- 43.4% of respondents would be immediately declared the winner, 56.6 per cent would wait awhile before declaring;
- 80.1% of respondents would be consulted about options for investing money with a lawyer/accountant/financial Advisor to 19.9% themselves have decided the fate of the winning;
- 90,7% of Americans if you win, would prefer to remain anonymous, 9.3% of the publicly would declare a win;
- 48.1% of respondents in case of victory would work; 51.9% would continue to work;
- 63,6% would hire to manage money, financial Advisor, 36,2% were able to manage her finances independently.