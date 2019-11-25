A woman from Maryland won the jackpot in the lottery at intervals of 26 years
A woman from Maryland won the second top prize from the lottery Bonus Match 5 after 26 years after his one win. This writes UPI.
76-year-old woman from Waldorf told the representatives of the lottery of Maryland, she plays the lottery about once every two weeks, your winning ticket bought in a raffle at Westlake Liquors in Waldorf.
The woman said she used a series of birthday and other important dates to create a winning combination, and in the end won $50,015.
“I couldn’t believe it, recalled the winner. — Seeing numbers printed in the newspaper, I checked them 15 times before you believe it”.
The woman said that in 1993 she won the jackpot of $50,000.
The winner said that most of the money will go to pay her bills, but some money it may allocate to the trip to Paris.