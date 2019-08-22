A woman from Wisconsin was scratched and became infected with a terrible disease: she cut off all the fingers and leg
The mother of three sons, Alecia Kennen from rice lake (Wisconsin) is not the first year struggling with a terrible disease – strep. The cause of the infection was accidental scratch that she received, unsuccessfully falling on the carpet. About this time, according to Fox9.
After some time the scratches start to hurt badly. In June 2015, the instincts told her that the severe pain under right armpit was serious, and she immediately went to the hospital.
“The nurse and the doctor knew immediately that something’s wrong,” said Kennen.
Several days later, Kennen began bleeding internally. Her lungs filled with fluid, the vital organs began to fail, and limbs were blackened.
The doctors told her family to say goodbye to the woman.
“They told my family that they don’t know what’s wrong with me, and it’s time to say goodbye,” recalls Kennen.
But when one of her sons began to complain of sore throat, the doctors finally realized that they need to do.
“Then they tested all three sons to strep throat (one of the types of infectious pharyngitis), and all had a positive result,” she said.
The Kennen was diagnosed with the syndrome streptococcal toxic shock.
These are the same bacteria that infected her children. They got into the blood of a woman using a small scratch from the carpet on her shoulder.
“Just a week later, a small scratch from the carpet almost cost me my life,” said Kennen.
June 19, 2015 light Ales refused. She needed a blood transfusion due to internal bleeding, she also needed dialysis. The infection continued to spread. Then she had to amputate the fingers on his hands.
Finally, 7 Aug 2015 unit he considered to be fairly healthy, so she could go home.
Alexis continued to fight the infection, and 30 January 2016 she had to amputate the toes on both feet.
Dr. Stassen Marushek Medical center Hennepin County (mn) said that the disease can spread very quickly though and is quite rare.
The doctors say that the infection was most people have at one time or another, but in very rare cases it leads to such consequences.
“Each person has staph and strep living on their skin, and if there is a wound, you can very easily get infected and get toxic shock. But if you’re lucky, the immune system can handle the bacteria,” said Marushek
Although to date, Kennen is no infection, the effects of toxic shock to be with her forever.
“I can’t believe how I went through all this,” she said.
All the fingers of her hands and feet had already been amputated earlier, and right leg below the knee had to be amputated in 2019, when the disease started to progress again.
She hopes that this rare disease will not harm her. Of Dr. Marushek says that actually there is no reliable way to prevent the attack of toxic shock, but immediate wash all cuts and scrapes with soap and water can help.