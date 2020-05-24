A woman has won a Picasso painting worth more than $1 million after buying a ticket for $110
A resident of Italy won the painting by Pablo Picasso, valued at more than $1 million this writes the BBC.
The painting was raffled as part of a charity lottery ticket for participation was 100 Euro (about $110). According to some information, the ticket, the woman gave.
The purpose of the lottery was to collect funds for charity organizations. Due to the action managed to collect more than € 5 million ($5.4 million) for the French organization CARE, which helps people in Africa with education and provides them with water.
The money will be spent on construction and rehabilitation of wells, equipment villages and schools in Cameroon, Madagascar and Morocco sinks and toilets.
Participation in the lottery overall took more than 50 000 people from around the world.
Won woman painting called “still life” is a relatively small work size 23 by 46 inches, written by Pablo Picasso in 1921.
This lottery game is played is not the first time: in 2013 the winner of the campaign “Picasso for 100 euros” was a 25-year-old American Jeffrey Gonano — he’s also been lucky to win a painting by the Spanish artist worth more than $1 million.
“Picasso would have liked this lottery, because he was very interested in humanitarian and social initiatives,” — said the organizer of the prize draw Perry Cohen.
