A woman in Russia called in the army

August 11, 2019
Женщину в России призвали в армию

A Reuters journalist, who was detained at the rally on 27 July and 3 August, was drafted into the army.

Yes, through a formal agenda.

Maria Tsvetkova presented a summons to the military enlistment office. It’s addressed to Mary V. Tsvetkov.

— I actually thought that I was hard to surprise, but then came the summons. An official, I reported about her, whinnying loudly, — wrote journalist in the social network.

