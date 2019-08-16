A woman miraculously survived by jumping from a height of 1.5 kilometers with unopened parachute

| August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Женщина чудом выжила, прыгнув с высоты 1,5 километра с нераскрывшимся парашютом

Near the city of Trois-rivières in the canadian province of Quebec, the 30-year-old woman, whose name was not reported, miraculously survived the fall out of a plane with a height of over 1.5 kilometers. According to CBS, the woman who was not a novice in this sport, for whatever reason, did not deploy a parachute both main and reserve. Parachutist crashed into the forest.

She was hospitalized with several fractures, among other things, she has a broken vertebra. However, her life is out of danger.

The case is investigated by the police, wanting to find out whether there were criminal negligence. Jumping organized club skydiving Parachutisme Boutiques.

“It’s a miracle. I don’t know how a person could survive a fall from a plane,” says the eyewitness of an event Denis Demar.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.