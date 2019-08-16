A woman miraculously survived by jumping from a height of 1.5 kilometers with unopened parachute
Near the city of Trois-rivières in the canadian province of Quebec, the 30-year-old woman, whose name was not reported, miraculously survived the fall out of a plane with a height of over 1.5 kilometers. According to CBS, the woman who was not a novice in this sport, for whatever reason, did not deploy a parachute both main and reserve. Parachutist crashed into the forest.
She was hospitalized with several fractures, among other things, she has a broken vertebra. However, her life is out of danger.
The case is investigated by the police, wanting to find out whether there were criminal negligence. Jumping organized club skydiving Parachutisme Boutiques.
“It’s a miracle. I don’t know how a person could survive a fall from a plane,” says the eyewitness of an event Denis Demar.
