A woman rescued from a dumpster as a child, after 36 years looking for his Savior
The woman in the child, biological parents threw in the trash, looking for the man who saved her life. About it writes Yahoo!Lifestyle.
In January of 1983, parent of Amanda Jo Jones wrapped her in a blanket and put it in a dumpster near the business center Prado Atlanta (GA). Stranger (or strangers) saved her, she was in foster care, which at the moment is her parents. Now, 36 years later, Jones is not looking for their biological parents, and his guardian angel.
“I want to thank anyone who found me because they changed so many lives, being in the right place at the right time,” says Jones.
Jones knows only fragments of her life story, gleaned from old newspaper articles and faint memories of her 68-year-old parents Kay and Wayne who have adopted it in three months. “They said something about the dumpster,” says Jones.
The couple raised Jones and her foster sister Stephanie in Palmetto (GA), and never hid any details of their childhood.
“My mother gave me a book called “Foster family”, and she gave me a lot of information, says Jones. — I continued to ask questions, and by the time I was 6 years old, I realized that my mother had not born me”.
Because adoption records in Georgia are closed to the public, and adopted, Jones knows little about her birth. It may appeal to the circuit court with the petition for opening documents, but she lives two hours away in Atlanta and find the files that were not saved in electronic form, hard.
What zvestna is the fact that Jones was taken to Northside hospital, where nurses called her Jen winter for the month of birth and season (January (January) and Winter (winter)). “Young [abandoned children] are called Jane DOE and the staff often wants to assign them an identity,” explains Jones.
Two women were Jones: Sandra Milhollin from the Department of children and families Fulton County and detective Joyce Vaughan of the Department of police of Fulton County, whose LinkedIn profile claims that she is retired.
Paying $ 35 for a letter from the Registry reunion adoption Georgia, Jones received non-identifying information. A week after birth, Jones was taken by the family before the age of three, during which they allegedly called her crystal Alicia Fairchild.
Then Wayne and Kay have done foster care, then adopted her after her first birthday. They renamed their child to Amanda Jo.
Jones and her husband are the happy parents of a son 9 years, daughter 3 years and son 10 months. But in June the news rocked her life: the office of the Sheriff Forsyth in Georgia found bloodied with a newborn attached to her body by the umbilical cord, wrapped in a plastic bag in the woods.
The hospital staff called her “Baby India”. According to reports, the baby is in foster care and has a long list of proposals for adoption.
“I saw this kid on TV and would like to adopt him,” says Jones. — One child less will grow with a sense of loneliness.”
Jones paid for two DNA test and hired a dedicated search agent to find out the identity of their biological parents, uncles, aunt and cousins and sisters.
Reunification with her biological parents did not help. “I still forgive them and hope that someday they will come to me and heal from all of secrets and pain, says Jones. I can’t imagine how wearing a 36-year-old big secret affects someone mentally and physically”.
The main goal is to find rescue Jones. Recently, she made a poster on which was written: “I’m trying to find the person/people who potentially saved my life … if you have any information, please contact me at babyjanwinter@gmail.com”. Jones posted it to Facebook in the hope that people will write to her with any information.
“I would like to get information first hand about what happened because it will lighten my life, says Jones. — I hope one person will read this and say, “Oh, hell, here it is!”