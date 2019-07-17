A woman sued a large sum from a tour operator because of my fear of flying
Briton Lindsay Wally sued with tour operator TUI £21 400 after a trip to Turkey where, according to the woman, she developed a fear of travel abroad. The fact that the court took her side, caused a scandal in the market of tourist services in the country.
The trial lasted more than one year. Wally was resting in a five star hotel on the Aegean coast in 2015. According to the woman, 3 days after the start of the leave she had symptoms of poisoning and she had 2 days to spend in the room. In a short time the same symptoms appeared from vacationing with her family.
Upon returning home, the woman went to court. Hotel Manager Ismail Ogan, said that at the time of dispensing Wally lived in a hotel, another 800 people and none of them had poisoning. According to him, the woman told the staff about the illness and did not seek qualified help. Tour she also was not informed of his illness.
The woman’s lawyer insisted that the hotel had discovered a material breach relating to food hygiene. In particular, the refrigerator in the kitchen, fresh meat was stored together with expired products. However, according to the top Manager of the hotel, this defect was eliminated even before the arrival of the women at the hotel.
In the end, the court ordered the Agency to pay Wally a compensation of £5 400, including the cost of legal services, and to pay costs of £16 000.
Then Wally said that getting rid of phobias and soon again to go abroad.