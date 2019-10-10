A Yakut shaman, who wanted to expel Putin, intends to resume his March on Moscow
A Yakut shaman Alexander Gabyshev, who had intended to reach Moscow, to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he considers a product of the dark forces resumed their March. He told about it in interview to the newspaper “Yakutia.Info”.
The shaman said that his campaign is entirely peaceful and “not one drop of blood Putin will be shed.”
“I teach people not to take revenge, to avenge sin. To forgive. Attack sin only to be protected. Forgive men, their enemies — it’s all faith. Peace-loving faith and they obey me people.” said Gabyshev.
Also the shaman said that all Russia, all the ordinary people. He will go with his opinion, and will not abandon their intentions, even if he is “one billion supporters of Putin” and even if “the whole Earth will be for him.”
Recall that the shaman Alexander Gabyshev foot went from Yakutia to Moscow this spring. “He (God) pointed the way. That he (Putin) — your enemy. Get it,” he said in an interview. 18 September on the border of Buryatia and Irkutsk region detained a shaman. TM was accused of public appeals to extremist activities. He was forced to sign a consent to the examination in the mental hospital in exchange for a recognizance not to leave. On 22 September in Irkutsk have detained four supporters of men. 3 Oct Russian examination recognized the Yakut shaman is insane. However, human rights activists want to conduct their own due diligence.
As previously reported “FACTS”, ideas Yakut shaman warrior Alexander TM became so popular that in Russia even created the computer game “the Yakut shaman”. It is made in the genre of arcade and invites players to “help Yakut shaman to reach the world of evil”, removing the superior strength of the Riot police and clearing the huge area from the dark forces.
