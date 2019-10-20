A year ago in a terrible accident killed actress “Diesel show” Marina Poplavskaya
20 Oct 2019 has been a year since the death of actress Marina Poplavskaya. This afternoon about 6:00 in Kiev the bus with the artists “Diesel Show” crashed into the truck. Marina died on the spot, because the brunt of the collision fell on the right front of the bus — she was completely crushed by the truck.
Marina was a professional actress and was even proud of the fact that before going on stage for 23 years she worked at the school, where he taught Ukrainian language and literature.
“I love children, the school, the atmosphere in it and can’t live without it… so many images I spy here. Very bright the resulting image colorful headmistress in the sketch show “For three”, based on my first school teacher Nadezhda Konstantinovna Bezyazykov”, — said Marina.
However, while studying at the University Marina fascinated by the game of KVN and became the star of the famous team “Girls from Zhitomir”, which was dedicated 20 years of his life.
Idols Poplavskaya on stage was the last of the famous actress Faina Ranevskaya, Lyudmila Gurchenko and Tatiana Vasilieva. Their example she tried to follow, accepting itself for what it is. Their example showed her that the appearance (actress for a long time from complexes due to excess weight) is not the most important in life.
“When I became more well-known, not everyone has already decided on the irony and compliments like “good person should be much”. Now it will not hook, because it will answer that “a man would go out through the closed door,” joked she.
Poplavskaya is not complexed because of excess weight
Nevertheless, over the past year Marina got rid of over 20 pounds, she led a healthy lifestyle and could spend hours talking about nutrition and attitude.
“The first and only recipe that I will share: love yourself”, ‘she repeated.
Actors “Diesel Show” hard survived the death of his “mother”. To her they dedicated a very touching song, performed at a concert.
Poplavskaya was buried on 22 October on the Central Avenue Gorbatovskaja cemetery in Zhytomyr. Before that, everyone was given the opportunity to say goodbye to my favorite actress in the hall of the Zhytomyr academic music and drama theatre named after Kocherga.
We will remind, in the fifth live show “Dances with stars z” Victoria Bulitko went to the floor with a dance that she dedicated to Marina Poplavskaya.
