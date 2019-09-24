A young activist from Sweden chastised world leaders and pierced trump’s “death stare”…
16-year-old Greta Thunberg from Sweden, which is called the most influential in the world of a teenager, spoke at the UN summit dedicated to the problems of climate change. According to CNN, it is very emotionally chastised world leaders. “You, with your empty words, stole my childhood and my dreams!” — emotionally said Greta. She also added that thirty years of research scientists have shown the danger that threatens humanity. “How dare you turn away from this?”. — she asked.
Greta Thunberg: “For more than thirty years the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away? And come here saying you are doing enough when the politics and needed solutions are still nowhere in sight.” https://t.co/pf7ZUs7X5P pic.twitter.com/wyofU9Lh68
— euronews (@euronews) September 23, 2019
“People are suffering. People die. Collapsing entire ecosystems. We are at the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can say is money and the tale of endless economic growth. How dare you!”, – said the activist, not holding back tears.
Special attention of the press attracted an eloquent glance, which gave Greta suddenly appeared at the summit and passing it Donald trump, who had publicly called the message about climate change inventions of scientists. “If only looks could kill”,” wrote social media users.
Past, future meet https://t.co/anPduIuDXH
— Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) December 23, 2019
If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then this GIF is worth 100,000 #ClimateWeek2019 pic.twitter.com/AqXdeUzgk3
— Now, this (@nowthisnews) October 23, 2019
Later the US President who did not listen to the speech of Greta, posted on the social network Twitter mocking post. “She looks like a very happy girl who looks forward to a bright and wonderful future. How nice to see this!”, — he wrote.
Thunberg became famous as an environmental activist less than a year ago — after you left with single picket to the building of the Swedish Parliament, urging to take action against climate change. She has inspired people around the world “school strike”, the idea of which is that on Fridays instead of classes the students take to the streets, trying to attract the attention of politicians and the public to the problem of the climate crisis. The girl was nominated for the Nobel peace prize. In April 2019, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in 2019. And in may of 2019 she got on the cover of the issue of this publication.
In 2017, how to write “FACTS” trump led the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter