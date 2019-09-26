A young fan of Zhanna Friske, which is treated at the expense of the singer, died of cancer
Famous Russian singer Zhanna Friske, who died from brain cancer, help children with a similar diagnosis to fight for life. One of her mentees was a young fan from Perm Natasha Dolmatova. She had a brain tumor — medulloblastoma. The girl was treated on the money collected for Zhanna Friske.
When the singer herself was fighting with a dangerous illness, she participated in charity projects. Acquainted with Natasha’s parents, supported them.
“I didn’t expect to hear her voice. She was so optimistic. Advised to move more and enjoy life. Told her that her daughter doesn’t even go. Friske urged: “Put her on her feet, keep hands. Activity is very important. My mom and dad and sister drove to the seashore in Latvia. And it was such a joy! Be sure to eat right, to bad cells from growing. The diet should include greens, vegetables, buckwheat. But meat is not abused. And the main thing — do not be discouraged! All will be well”, — told the girl’s mother Irina.
Writes Starhit.ru diagnosed the girl has been delivered in 2014. To save her daughter, the parents asked in the program “Let them talk”. Indifferent spectators transferred to the accounts of 250 thousand dollars, which allowed to undergo treatment in Germany. It seemed that the disease has receded.
But recently relapsed, has discovered a new metastasis. To save the girl failed.
Recall that Zhanna Friske died of brain cancer in 2015. She is survived by her son Platon, who brings his father, Dmitry Shepelev. He recently told how difficult it is with children to build a personal life.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the fans are very worried about the health of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which also found a malignant tumor.
