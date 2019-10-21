A young lass Maxim Vitorgan showed huge belly (photo)
A young lass Maxim Vitorgan actress Nino Ninidze, which no longer hides the relationship with her ex-husband Ksenia Sobchak, puzzled network the new picture in Instagram. She published a photo on which poses with a huge bare belly. 28-year-old Nino sits on the couch, obviously in the hospital. Subscribers began to wonder, did the actress will soon give child Maxim.
Nino was quick to refute the speculation. In the caption under the photo she explained that she was pregnant on the set. Coming soon a new film with her participation.
“Soon in all cinemas of “Loyalty.” Director Nigina Sayfullaeva”, wrote Nino under the photo.
Recall the novel by Maxim Vitorgan and Nino Ninidze talking this summer. The couple spent the holiday in Greece. The daughter of Maxim Pauline became friends with Nino, the girls spread a network of fun sharing videos.
Mother Nino Iya Ninidze approved-daughter relationship Vitorgan.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the singer Glory Kaminska after the divorce spun a new novel.
