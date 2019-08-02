A young mother has spent Shoptenko boasted the perfect abs and a slim figure on the beach (photos)
The famous choreographer, a young mother spent Shoptenko, which became the presenter for the first time after the birth of her son showed perfect figure and sporting press. A young mother, though, and came pretty quickly into shape after childbirth, was not happy with her body and worked hard.
Together with her husband Alex, she went to sea. In which country is resting, Shoptenko did not specify, but shares vivid photos and showed perfect figure and sporting press at the beach.
“I 2 years was not in holiday. 1.2 years not slept uninterrupted sleep, and most of the time on the side. These 2 years were, to say the least, dynamic, and fatigue certainly have a lot. These 2 years I swam in the sea and walked in the warm sand. And this is the best recharge for me!“, — admitted Allen.
The rest did her good. In the pictures she looks beautiful and happy and shares his advice on how best to be photographed in a bathing suit.
“A bikini have to do on the third day! This is when you have a little bit tanned but not much to eat”jokes Alain.
. There is the same, but in another company, relax Nadya Dorofeeva and her husband, Vladimir Dantes. And Oleg Vinnik resting in Greece, and celebrated his birthday.
