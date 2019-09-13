A young resident of India pretended to be 81-year-old man to fly to new York. PHOTO
The young man in the Indian airport trying to get on a flight to the US disguised as 81-year-old. It was a bold, but unsuccessful attempt to add to his almost 50 years of age.
Employees of the airport security in India has detained 32-the summer man who tried to disguise as 81-year-old passenger to get on a flight operated by Air India in new York, writes Fox News.
Man Central industrial security force of India (CISF) has been identified as Jayesh Patel, was detained by officials at the international airport Indira Gandhi in new Delhi on Sunday evening.
According to reports by the Times of India, Patel arrived at the airport in a wheelchair and wearing a turban to best resemble the person represented in the photograph in the passport, which has brought. He also dyed his hair and beard in a gray shade, to look more like a passenger with the photograph in the document with the name of the Amriki Singh.
Officials have not bought into the disguise and asked “Singh” to pass the security check. Then, the guard checked his passport and noticed a discrepancy between the date of his birth — 1938 — and his appearance.
“It mentioned that the passenger age is 81 years old, but his appearance, skin texture and voice clearly indicated a much younger person,” — said the official.
Later, Patel was transferred to the immigration office, he was charged with unlawful imitation of the identity of another person.
A day later it turned out that Patel, being an electrician in a small Indian town, was going to find a better paying job with a degree in the United States. The police are also looking for people who helped Patel to his fake passport and makeover.