Aaron brown was the fastest man in Canada, ahead of the favourite of the audience (PHOTOS)

The fastest man in Canada said “under pressure appear diamonds”. And on Friday it was shining brightly.

Aaron brown repeated his victory in the 100-meter national track and field Championships in Montreal at the Claude Robillard stadium, beating their opponent, which is known as a crowd favorite, Andre de Grasse.

Three false starts in the qualifying race de Grasse did not shake two-time Olympic medalist. He planned to win, running the last 100 meters in 9,98 seconds, but brown was 9.96 seconds.

After about two hours, the pair lined up for the race, which had come to see a lot of people – the stands were filled – the final 100 meters for men.

Both runners were standing nearby. Formal and de Grasse, and brown ran for of 10.03 seconds, but milliseconds has played a difference: brown’s was 10,021, de Grasse 10,024.

After the results were announced, de Grasse told thought won, and assumed that the victory for the opponent, as the taller.

27-year-old winner admitted that the win for him means everything. And if he didn’t win last year’s race, he would have disappeared from the pages of the media.

