Aaron Carter sent to the hospital with severe exhaustion
November 18, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular singer Aaron Carter was in the hospital for severe exhaustion. According to the publication TMZ, the weight of the actor at the time of going to the hospital was only 52 kg.
The news spread, the mother of contractor page personal microblog. The woman published a picture in which Aaron Carter is shown in the bed of a hospital ward.
“Mommy will take care of you”she said in the comments.
Aaron Carter rose to prominence in the 1990s. he has released 5 Studio albums. In addition, he starred in serial films “Lizzie Maguire” and “Sabrina, the teenage witch”.