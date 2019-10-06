Abarth has released a special Fiat 500 to mark the anniversary of the brand
This year, the Abarth Corporation celebrates its 70th anniversary, it was founded in 1949.
And in honor of this event was released special edition car based on the Fiat 500. The new special variation is called the Abarth 695 70° Anniversario.
According to plans, a total of 1949 will release copies of hi. – Jim.
This machine is made in green color with grey accents. She’s got an active exhaust system, light alloy wheels of 17 inches and red brake calipers Brembo. Moreover, the Abarth 695 has the same spoiler as racing cars.
This car seats have a special upholstery created specifically for this anniversary series. In the cabin the manufacturer has installed a sign indicating the circulation of this publication in 1949 of instances.
The machine is equipped with turbo engine of 1.4 liter capacity of 180 HP and 250 Nm of torque. To “hundred” car can be accelerated for 6.7 seconds, at the same time, its maximum speed is 225 km/h.