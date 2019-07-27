Abdominal pain can indicate the formation of dangerous disease
Doctors claim that frequent abdominal pain can indicate the formation of uterine fibroids. A scientific paper published in the journal of MedicalExpress.
A fibroid is a growth that develops inside the uterus, and beyond. Such education is usually benign and not associated with an increased risk of developing cancer. However, their size is growing rapidly, what to say about the need to visit a gynecologist.
Fibroids can put pressure on the uterus, bladder, and even on the chest. Symptoms that indicate a tumor may be pressure on the rectum, giving the impression that the stomach is filled and lose my appetite. Consequence may be the hemorrhoids. The next symptom is back pain. If the growth is in the lower back, it can put pressure on nerves of the spine or back muscles.
Possible problems with urination. Occurs increased desire to go to the toilet. The tumour may interfere with the full output of urine, and it is dangerous to health. Another symptom may be pain during intercourse. Discomfort can depend on the location of fibroids. The pain may worsen during certain poses. Danger and heavy periods. Bleeding may be accompanied with pain or cramps.
Doctors recommend listening to your body and the appearance of one of the symptoms immediately go to the hospital.