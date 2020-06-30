Able to cause a pandemic: Chinese scientists have discovered a new strain of swine flu virus
Researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that could cause pandemic. The study was published in the American scientific journal Proceedings, writes “Today”.
A new type of swine flu called G4, it genetically comes from the H1N1 strain that caused the pandemic in 2009.
According to the authors, scholars from Chinese universities and the Chinese center for control and prevention of diseases, it contains “all the basic signs of a high degree of adaptation to infect people”.
From 2011 to 2018, the researchers took 30 000 nasal swabs from pigs at slaughterhouses in 10 provinces of China and in the veterinary hospital, which allowed them to allocate the 179 swine flu. Most of them were of a new type, which was dominant among pigs in 2016.
The researchers then conducted a variety of experiments, including ferrets, which are widely used in flu research because they are experiencing symptoms similar to people — mostly fever, cough and sneezing.
It was found that G4 is bioconvection, propagated in human cells and cause serious symptoms in ferrets than other viruses.
Tests also showed that any immunity that people get from the influence of the seasonal influenza does not protect against G4.
The results of the analysis on antibodies to the virus, it was found that 10.4% of farm workers have already been infected. Citing studies, scientists believe that up to 4.4% in the General population could be influenced by the pathogen.
So, the virus has transferred from animals to humans, but so far there is no evidence that it can spread from person to person. Scientists fear the pathogen could mutate in the human body and become more contagious than. They call to closely monitor the epidemic situation on farms.
