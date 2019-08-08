Able to speak and read thoughts in the world celebrate the Day of cats
World cat day (World Cat Day) is celebrated every year on 8 August at the initiative of the International Foundation for the protection of animals. And there is even a science about cats – felinology (from the Latin. felinus – cat and a Greek. logos – science), emphasizing that cats are very clever and useful. In the feast – day of the cats – the heroes of the occasion especially honored and pampered in every way – buy a variety of specialities, new houses and toys for their Pets. In some countries, to this day coincided with the opening of a special parks for walking cats and cat shops, cafes and hotels where you can accommodate a pet with great comfort.
And, of course, you can endlessly talk and talk about these magnificent and graceful animals, kin themselves tigers and leopards. So this holiday we wish all cats have their home, caring owners and delicious food. Well, we humans must remember that we are responsible for those who tamed, and to thank you for these unique animals again. Humans domesticated cats thousands of years ago, but to understand what they have in mind, and could not. The history of human civilization is a history of struggle with the fear of the cat. Softened to a purr and purr, liking Mimino lion, we still continue to struggle with the fear of a cat is its claws, fangs, powerful legs and a billowing coat. We followed through the arts humanity overcame the fear.
1. Important and dangerous: bast
Egyptian goddess body of woman and head of a cat. The Egyptians were among the first (in the III Millennium BC), the domesticated cat. Cats were worshipped, they were mummified, the chief God of the Egyptian Pantheon RA periodically turned into a red cat. But the Central element of the cult of the goddess bast, the goddess of beauty, fertility, home, protection from evil spirits and actually cats.
The first two millennia of the existence of Egyptian civilization bast was a more local goddess of Lower Egypt, and then in the X century BC, the goddess of cats was transferred to the state. But despite the reverence the Egyptians were afraid of bast. From the peace of the goddess-cats, she would suddenly turn into a goddess, the lioness Sekhmet responsible for war and the scorching sun. And Sekhmet could easily destroy the world.
Morality At the dawn of civilization, the Egyptians laid the Foundation for further colocacia myths: cats are important, dangerous, feminine, no one knows what is conceived cat, they need to worship.
Quote “If the house will be dead cat, all the inmates of the house shave off eyebrows only. If kalevet dog, then all cut my own hair on the body and on the head. Dead cats are taken to the city of Bubastis on, embalmed and buried there in the sacred chambers. The dogs are buried, each in their own city in sacred tombs” (Herodotus, “History”).
2. Servant of evil: black cat, kotalik and Behemoth
Medieval black cat — victim of superstitions and stereotypes. In Ancient Rome cats loved — it was the influence of Egypt. With the advent of Christianity for cats began troubled times. Excessive popularity in paganism turned persecutions by adherents of the new faith. The cats remembered the secrecy and mystique, and black cats, the dark, scary eyes — painfully, they resemble the devil. Femininity with a new religion where women are, in fact, devilish evil, is also not the best quality. In short, fear again prevailed. Cats drowned, immured in the wall, were burned along with witches.
Terrible cotofana was a fighter against the Albigenses, Pope Gregory IX (1227-1241): its bull condemned to the terrible death of millions of cats throughout Europe. In parallel, there were legends about werewolves who can turn into cats, in the Eastern-European culture, such a character is called catalac. Cats, I must say, took revenge on their oppressors, or rather, they avenged the logic of life: the destruction cats have caused loss of crops and epidemics. And although the Revival of the cat rehabilitated, the tradition of mock executions of cats persisted until the eighteenth century.
Morality is the Main contribution of the middle Ages in cat mythology: cats are dangerous and associated with the devil. This line will continue Bulgakov “the Master and Margarita”.
Quote “the Body of his landlady’s pet they hid in the gutter, the apprentice, meanwhile, chased the other cats on the rooftops, nailing those that got their hands on, and salavova tried to escape into the artfully placed here and there bags. These little live cats they dumped out bags in the yard, where it is then gathered all the employees are printed, clownish staged a trial of animals, — with guards, a Confessor and an executioner.”
3. Furry trickster: puss in boots
Cat of the tale, which was able to organize a social Elevator for his master. The Frenchman Charles Perrault in the late seventeenth century, published a book “Tales of mother Goose, or Stories and tales of bygone days with the teachings”. He has processed several folk tales, including a story about a certain “Mr. cat” whose craft has helped the Miller’s son transformed from a pathetic outcast to a wealthy landowner and married a Princess. According to the theory of Vladimir Propp, puss in boots — classic “magic helper” of the hero. Usually this role is played by the wizard, but the cat has no magical properties. Cat performs work using only your mighty IQ. The small brain of a cat can kill a huge Ogre. It is not even just an assistant, he is a trickster, a deceiver, a trickster. The question is, what happens if in the next conflict, the cat will not be on our side? Scared to even think.
Morality At the turn of XVII–XVIII centuries, people have realized that cats are pretty darn smart.
Quote “a cat has become a noble ruler, and since then hunted for mice only occasionally for pleasure” (Charles Perrault “puss in boots”).
4. Cat-a philosopher Murr
Cat from the tales of Hoffmann “Everyday views of a Cat Murr”. Educated, able to write, the nature of the complex. The year 1819, a small German Principality, the wise and the learned cat Murr sees all the imperfection of the human world, but not to fix it because people don’t want to hear it. They are too small in comparison with the cat. As a result, all his immortal gift is spent on communication with the poodle.
The morality of the nineteenth century confirmed the assumption of Charles Perrault: cats are intelligent and capable of infinite self-education.
Quote “That posterity not further argued concerning the chronological sequence of my immortal works, will inform him immediately that my first work was a philosophical sentimental and didactic novel “Thought and Intuition, or the cat and the Dog.” Already this is the first my work could pay me the attention of the world. Later, having won all of science, I wrote a political treatise called “On mousetraps and their influence on the thinking and the capacity of kozachestva”. Then was inspired and wrote the tragedy of “king Rat of Caudillos”. And this tragedy could equally well represent countless times in all the theatres, which only exist in the world” (E. T. A. Hoffmann, “the Worldly wisdom of the Cat Murr”).
5. Eternal mystery: the Cheshire cat
Cat from the Lewis Carroll tale “Alice in Wonderland”. The Cheshire cat can teleport, has mastered stealth technology, and can be partially invisible: the smile is visible, all the rest is not. Has access to databases, knows everything about past and future, is not afraid of the authorities, however, he does not show aggression, but to help anyone not going. That is, an intelligent, omnipotent, dangerous — a cat.
The moral of the Cheshire cat Carroll is one of the most powerful cats in history. But he is not inclined to use this power, it is interesting to talk in riddles and remain invulnerable observer. Cats are truly mysterious.
Quote ” — Tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?
— Where you want to go. — said the cat.
— Well… — said Alice.
— Then still, where to go, said the cat.
— So long as I get somewhere, — explained Alisa.
— Anywhere you go, said the cat. — Only need long enough to go” (L. Carroll “Alice in Wonderland”).
6. Unlucky, but still dangerous: Tom and Sylvester
Cartoon cats Tom (“Tom and Jerry”) and Sylvester (“Merry melodies”), both black and white color. Tom from episode to episode trying to catch and eat a mouse Jerry, Sylvester — Tweety bird a Canary or a mouse speedy Gonzales. Tom runs since 1940, Sylvester from 1942, the result is always the same — zero. In some series cats to use dodgy equipment, sophisticated weapons, magic, attract to their side the allies — and still: the mouse (Canary) alive and well, cats put to shame.
The moral of the Ridicule of the enemy to make him less scary — old. Acts.
Quote “a Couple arrives at the overseas resort. Go in the room, are located. Suddenly the husband hears the cries of his wife:
— There is a mouse! Ah-Ah-Ah-Ah! Call them, explain the situation, you at least something you know in English, and I zero!
Husband calling to them:
— Hello!
— Hello.
— Do you know “Tom and Jerry?”
— Yes.
— Jerry is here” (popular joke).
7. The witch in latex: Catwoman
The ninja girl with cat ears from the comics and movies about Batman, maybe a villain, maybe a fighter for justice. Cat woman — a mysterious beauty in a leather or latex clothes, erotic and dangerous, and therefore doubly erotic. The Batman a couple of times around his little finger! However, its purpose is negligible. Or robbery, or fighting crime.
Morality Since the times of Ancient Egypt somehow forgotten that cats is not only the power of the intellect. Cats also feminine. Catwoman, from the moment of its appearance, since 1940, reminds us of this. So less scary.
Quote “Understanding yourself, you will gain freedom, and freedom is power” (the film “Catwoman”, 2004).
8. Sarcastic cats: Matroskin and Garfield
The suburban striped Sylvester of stories by Eduard Uspensky “Uncle Fyodor, dog and cat” (1973) and the red-haired English cat, Garfield comic book by Jim Davis (1978). Both became heroes of animated films.
Matroskin — the perfect business Executive, a workaholic and a perfectionist, propagandist, agitator and organizer, not alien, however, the self-indulgence. Garfield is a sybarite and a misanthrope. However, in critical moments, it also exhibits the talents of the propagandist and organizer. Soviet and British national feline characters share a sarcastic view of the world. Roger and Garfield — born critics of reality.
Morality Is for world domination or the extermination of mankind talented cats spend their remarkable energy on a fairly modest goal. Roger is building a “city of the Sun” in the village of Buttermilk, and Garfield tries to make it, no one bothered, and both of you always nigger-lip. But their capabilities are clearly more than that.
Quote “a cat shouted: “nothing-don’t you think! You just have money to spend. But if rain or frost, for example? We poproschatsya all. Pozabavim. And I may only live started — to buy a cow going! No, a motorcycle is not a car. I don’t need your fuck-Tara-Raha, and do not persuade!”” (E. Uspensky “Uncle Fyodor, dog and cat”).
9. Ketonemia: Hello Kitty
Little white kitty with a bow that appeared in 1974. First was just a picture on the youth clothing and accessories, and then got his own cartoon. Clothing, handbags, watches, toys, Wallpapers — in General, anything Kitty is insanely popular in Asia.
Japanese Shintaro Tsuji realized that the cat is not only a risk, mind, sex, an object of worship. It is also a symbol of family and home. What could be cozier cats with kittens? Only my father, the cat with glasses and a pipe, the mother cat in apron and cat-girls with bows. Or rather, about the family, though without tubes with bows, nearly two centuries before Tsuji understood the Swiss, Gottfried Mind (1768-1814), which drew a family of cats in such numbers that was called “the cat’s Raphael”. Tsuji was the first to understand how to reap the profits. Thus was born ketonemia industry impose customers things somehow related to cats.
Morality If we surround ourselves a pretty little kitty, the fear will go away.
Quote “Small gift big smile!” (the motto of Hello Kitty).
10. The last attempt to conquer the world: Grumpy Cat and Colonel meow
Kotopaya Cat Tardar Sauce (born in 2012), nicknamed Grumpy Cat, and the cat Colonel meow (2011-2014). Both Americans, both are crazy popular on the Internet.
Cutout Tardar Sauce was born with malocclusion, so she always disgruntled face. Colonel meow was included in the Guinness Book of records as the most long-haired cat in the world, plus it differed surprisingly fierce. Alas, due to a congenital heart disease Colonel meow has left our world in January 2014. Many fans believed that he wants to conquer the world. But Grumpy Cat close to it: she already published a book, also about her plan to shoot a feature film.
The moral of Almost five millennia, we tried either to go to war cats, or portray their kind and cute. The fear was gone. We are ready to take Grumpy Cat for what it is. Sorry, Colonel meow did not survive.
Quote “you See, true rage comes from within — you have to feel it with all my heart. Even if it is not characteristic of you, like me, from birth, you can cultivate a morose mind. And the book will help you!” (from the book of Grumpy cat).
