Able to win coronavirus: a list of cleaning products to combat COVID-19
The office for the protection of the United States environmental protection Agency (EPA) released a list of disinfectants that will help to protect against coronavirus. About it writes USA Today.
According to the EPA, a list of “suitable products for use against COVID-19” was created in the framework of the Agency’s Emerging Viral Pathogen, manufacturers provided EPA data which “show that their products are effective against viruses that are hard to kill.”
Coronaviruses are so — called viruses with the shell, which means that they are one of the most simple types of viruses that can be destroyed using an appropriate disinfectant.
“Using the proper disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of disease, said the EPA administrator, Andrew Wheeler. — EPA is providing this important information to consumers to help reduce the spread COVID-19”.
The centers for control and disease prevention in USA (CDC) state that “dezinfekciya diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with alcohol content of at least 70% and most common household disinfectants registered with the EPA must be effective.”
EPA says that consumers need to follow the directions and pay “close attention to the time of product contact with a treated surface”.
Here was some of the disinfectants in the list of EPA. Find the full list here.
- Clorox Disinfecting Wipes;
- Clorox Commercial Solutions;
- Clorox Disinfecting Spray;
- Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach;
- Klercide 70/30;
- Lonza Formulation;
- Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner;
- Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist;
- Lysol Heavy Duty Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate;
- Oxycide Daily Disinfectant Cleaner;
- Peak Disinfectant Wipes;
- Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant;
- Peroxide Disinfectant and Glass Cleaner;
- Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes;
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Disposable Wipe;
- Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray.
Center biocidal chemistry American chemistry Council has published a list of disinfectants, called “fighting funds”, which has been approved by the EPA and “to use against the shell of emerging viral pathogens and can be used during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2019”. List “is not exhaustive”, but can be used to “identify products that are suitable for use against COVID-19”. The full list can be viewed here.
- Cosa Oxonia Active;
- Microban 24 Hour Multi-Purpose Cleaner;
- Microban 24 Hour Bathroom Cleaner;
- Lemon Disinfectant;
- Cosa Oxonia Active;
- Clear Gear Sports Spray;
- Foster First Defense;
- Sani-Spritz Spray;
- Don-O-Mite;
- One-Step Disinfectant Cleaner;
- X-Ray Apron Cleaner Disinfectant;
- All Purpose Virex;
- SaniZide Pro Spray 1;
- Maxim GSC Germicidal Spray Cleaner;
- Bright Solutions Lemon Zip Disinfectant;
- Simple Green Clean Finish
- TB Quat Disinfectant;
- Bioesque Solutions Botanical Disinfectant Solution;
- REScue Ready to Use One Step Disinfectant Cleaner & Deodorizer;
- Zep Spirit II;
- Zep Antibacterial Disinfectant & Cleaner;
- Zep Quick Clean Disinfectant;
- Stepan Disinfectant Spray Concentrate;
- Buckeye Sanicare Lemon Quat;
- 3M Quat Disinfectant Cleaner Concentrate;
- Symplicity Sanibet Multi-Range Sanitizer;
- Pine Quat;
- Quaternary Disinfectant Cleaner;
- TruShot Disinfectant Cleaner for Hospitals;
- TruShot Disinfectant Cleaner Restroom Cleaner & Disinfectant;
- Formula 17750 Wintermint;
- Formula 17822 Deo-Clean Multi;
- Neutra-Tec 64.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19554
[name] => tools
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => media
)
tools
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => Chinese coronavirus
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark