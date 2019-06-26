Abnormal release of methane on Mars is completed
Scientists have received new data from the Curiosity Rover operating in the area of the crater Gale.
The instruments showed that the content of methane in the atmosphere of the red planet returned to background levels.
Earlier it was reported that the gas concentration for unknown reasons, jumped to abnormally high values: 21 ppb (parts per billion).
Now the figure is less than 1 ppb, according to .
The source of methane on Mars is still not revealed. On Earth most of it is produced archaea – single-celled microorganisms.
But scientists do not hurry to announce that he proved the existence of life on the red planet. The methane can be emitted as a result of various chemical processes, for example, by the reaction of water with iron-containing rocks.
The only fact that is definitely installed – the release of methane on Mars occurs in continuous mode.
The Rovers and used to record the short-term emissions of this gas, although not so powerful.
Based on new data, scientists have reconstructed the scenario of events on Mars processes. They suggested that Curiosity is at the bottom of the crater, where there are irregular sporadic “eruptions” of methane. They are strong enough to have their fixed appliances, but does not affect the total content of the atmosphere – so the orbiters no methane does not “see”.
Thus, the probe TGO determined that the concentration of this gas on the red planet does not exceed 0.15 billionth.
Possible sources of methane seen in the Gale crater, are the areas South, East and North-East of the crater.
Previously, scientists have found a possible period of habitability of Mars. According to them, he lasted 700 million years.