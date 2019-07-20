Aboard detained in Iran tanker are three Russians. The team will hold on to the ship, pending investigation (PHOTO)

On Board a British tanker Stena Impero, detained the day before by forces of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz, are the three Russian sailors, RBC reported in the Russian Embassy in Tehran. “Their identity is established. Yet more nothing to add. Are in contact with our Iranian partners,” – said the Embassy.

Only on Board there are 23 persons, among them citizens of India, Latvia and the Philippines. According to the General Director of the Organization of ports and navigation of Hormozgan province of Allahverdi Avifauna, who leads the Agency IRNA, the vessel 18 of Indians, and five crew members. The captain is Indian, but the tanker is under the British flag.

Iranian authorities said on Saturday that the vessel towed to the port of Bandar Abbas, the crew will not allow you to leave until the investigation is completed, according to Fars news Agency. According to Avifauna, the team must remain on the tanker, for safety reasons.

According to the ship management company Northern Marine Management, the ship was in international waters when it approached the IRGC boats and helicopters. Iran claims that the tanker was detained following the clashes with the Iranian fishing boat. According to Avifauna, fishing boats gave the tanker a distress signal, but received no response. Then they, according to the requirements associated with the Organization of ports and shipping and reported the incident.

In a press-service of the revolutionary guards had earlier said that Stena Impero were detained for violating international shipping regulations at the request of the Maritime and port authority of province of Hormozgan. At Northern Marine Management, said that the tanker meets all navigation and international regulations.

In a statement the company said that reports of injuries among seamen has not been received. “We are in close contact with the government of the United Kingdom and Sweden to resolve this situation, and we work closely with the families of our sailors,” said Northern Marine Management.

As marks NEWSru.co.il, in 40 minutes after the information on detention of the tanker Stena Impero Reuters, citing data from the tracking service Refinitiv reported that the British tanker Mesdar, following under the flag of Liberia, he turned sharply in the direction of Iran after the crossed the Strait of Hormuz. However, the IRGC has denied that this ship has been arrested; according to the statements of the Iranian authorities, it was only stopped, and then continued on his way after the clarification of safe navigation.

The Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Jeremy hunt said that London is closely monitoring the recent events, and the British Ambassador in Tehran liaises with the local Ministry of foreign Affairs. Hunt stressed that the UK is working to release the tanker, while British nationals among the crew there, reports the Russian service of the BBC.

The President of the United States Donald trump also reacted strongly to recent events, stating that he intends to discuss with the British officials and stressing that Iran’s actions only confirm his right to withdraw from the nuclear deal.

British government Cobra Committee, gathering for the resolution of emergency situations, recommended that the courts of the United Kingdom temporarily not to approach the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, reports TASS with reference to the Agency Press Association. According to the representative of the British government, the courts were encouraged “to stay away from the” Strait during the “interim period” of time.

“We maintain a deep concern over the unacceptable actions of Iran, which pose an obvious challenge to international freedom of navigation”, – said the employee of the government. He recalled the statement of the Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, Jeremy hunt, who has threatened Tehran “measured but firm” response, and said that “if this situation is not resolved soon, it will result in serious consequences.”

In his statement made before the Cobra meeting, hunt made clear that the UK “in considering military options,” to solve the problem and committed to act by diplomatic means. According to him, “Iran will be the main loser” in the situation, if the freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf region will be limited, and that the interests of Tehran will respond as quickly as possible to resolve the situation. Hunt also said that he had discussed on Friday the detention of tankers with U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo.

The situation around Iran escalated after June 13 in the Gulf of Oman on the two tankers after alleged attack happened explosions and fires. The US blamed the incident on Iran, they were supported by the UK and Saudi Arabia. Tehran rejected the accusations.

June 20, the Iranian military shot down an unmanned reconnaissance aircraft of the U.S. Navy RQ-4, after which the United States, the President said trump was going to cause pinpoint strikes on three targets on the territory of Iran. 10 minutes before the start of the operation of tramp gave the order not to carry it out, considering the disproportionate actions of Tehran.

July 4 British Marines have detained a tanker of Iranian oil in the Straits of Gibraltar, and a few days later, on July 9, Iranian ships tried to capture in the Persian Gulf, the British oil tanker British Heritage , marching, accompanied by the frigate Montrose. The frigate “a warning” to the Iranians, giving them guns onboard, and then ships the IRIS receded.