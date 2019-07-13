About 150 employees of Baycrest hospital dismissed after a financial audit (PHOTO)

Representatives of Baycrest Hospital confirmed that about 150 people “no longer working” after the investigation revealed the abuse in obtaining employees payment.

At the hospital, located near Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue in Toronto, last year there were suspicions that some employees received payments allegedly in connection with the provision of additional medical services within the system of allowances.

The statement by the press Secretary stated that Baycrest has hired a third party to audit.

“During the inspection revealed violations, – said the representative. – We then conducted an investigation in the workplace, which showed that a significant number of members abused under our system of allowances within a few years.”

As a result of verification, according to the organization, was fired about 150 people. It was also stated that fraud was involved employees in various positions.

“We want to assure our residents, patients and their families that we have a comprehensive plan designed to ensure adequate levels of staff and maintain the quality of our services” – said in a statement.

The press Secretary added that the state money allocated Baycrest, is spent on “providing exemplary medical care to the society we serve”.

The hospital said that the organization in control payments to employees of medical institutions, will conduct additional checks. The management also assured that it will establish an approved system of maintenance and further instruct staff regarding the program of allowances, including how it can be misinterpreted that such a situation is not repeated in the future.

Press Secretary of the Minister of health of Ontario Christine Elliott said: “it is Clear that the shortcomings of the audits have allowed this kind of blatant abuse to stay too long out of control.”

“The immediate priority of the Minister, Elliot is ensuring that the hospitals of Ontario introduced the corresponding control, so that it does not happen again. To this end, the Minister Elliot already talked to meet with colleagues, including Baycrest and the hospital Association of Ontario, to further discuss their next steps.”

“Minister Elliot made it clear that there will be no violations in patient care, as these issues are resolved”.