About 700 soldiers will bring the coastal provinces in order after him (PHOTO)

Today about 700 members of the canadian forces to be dispersed to the coastal provinces to assist in restoring electricity, clearing of roads and evacuation of residents from flooded areas, that is, the effects of hurricane Dorian.

Yesterday he broke into Atlantic Canada as a ferocious post-tropical cyclone with wind gusts reaching nearly 150 kilometers per hour.

In Halifax and surrounding areas, took the brunt of the storm uprooted trees, torn roofs and power lines, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.

Power company Nova Scotia Power said repair crews are ready to start work as soon as weather conditions permit.

When the storm hit Prince Edward Island, about 50,000 homes and businesses soon left without electricity, which was repeated in relation to 74000 in new Brunswick.

Today early in the morning on the West coast of Newfoundland and Labrador is expected strong wind and rain, storm surf and the big waves with Newfoundland Power said it was ready to the storm and will provide updated information through an automated alert system.

From the Maritime provinces there were no reports of casualties in connection with the hurricane Dorian gray, but very impressive posted in social media frames as the wind, playing with a huge crane, dumps it on a house under construction in Central Halifax.

At the southern end of the city with residential complex blew off the roof, and other images in social media showed dozens of uprooted trees inverted path on the waterfront, flooded streets and rushing through the air the debris.

The canadian Red Cross has organized three emergency temporary accommodation center in the region of Halifax.

When Dorian approached the Coastal provinces, he grew up in classification to a category 2 hurricane, which means constant wind speed up to 160 km/h But by the time when at 7:15 p.m., he reached the shore in the area of Sambro, he’s a bit “exhausted” and was demoted to post-tropical cyclone.

But despite this, he maintained wind speed above 120 km/h.