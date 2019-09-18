About cancer learned in the winter, but continued to work: each Zavorotnyuk told about her treatment in Poland
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who, according to rumors, the fourth stage of brain cancer, knew about their diagnosis for a long time, but continued to work.
About it to “Komsomolskaya Pravda” said the family friend of the actress.
“After birth, Nastia started having severe headaches. In the winter have been diagnosed with a Nasty brain cancer. But she continued to act, refused to work”, — he stressed.
Later in the spring, on a trip to Poland, the actress became ill. “She almost lost consciousness. She was urgently hospitalized to a local hospital, where some time was observed. Then he returned to Moscow, but the sickness does not pass, the disease is too developed quickly”, — added the interlocutor of the edition.
He told me that friends asked relatives Zavorotnyuk money, but they refuse.
We will remind that now the actress is in a deep coma. Doctors are left with only palliative care.
