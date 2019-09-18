About cancer learned in the winter, but continued to work: each Zavorotnyuk told about her treatment in Poland

| September 18, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

О раке узнала зимой, но продолжала работать: друг Заворотнюк рассказал о ее лечении в Польше

Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who, according to rumors, the fourth stage of brain cancer, knew about their diagnosis for a long time, but continued to work.

See also: “love you”: the daughter Zavorotnyuk brought her to the hospital a balloon (video)

About it to “Komsomolskaya Pravda” said the family friend of the actress.

“After birth, Nastia started having severe headaches. In the winter have been diagnosed with a Nasty brain cancer. But she continued to act, refused to work”, — he stressed.

See also: How not to miss the cancer, the oncologist told about the symptoms of the disease Zavorotnyuk

Later in the spring, on a trip to Poland, the actress became ill. “She almost lost consciousness. She was urgently hospitalized to a local hospital, where some time was observed. Then he returned to Moscow, but the sickness does not pass, the disease is too developed quickly”, — added the interlocutor of the edition.

He told me that friends asked relatives Zavorotnyuk money, but they refuse.

We will remind that now the actress is in a deep coma. Doctors are left with only palliative care.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr