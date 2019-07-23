About global warming not heard: the network showed photos and video of the July snowfall in Russia

In the Magadan region of Russia in the height of summer snow, although forecasters predicted on the Kolyma “warm summer”.

As writes the edition “Very”, it’s snowing in three areas: in yagodinskaya, Susumansky and Omsukchan.

О глобальном потеплении не слышали: в сети показали фото и видео июльского снегопада в России

And this video was shot on the pass Olchanski. However, the publication claims that this weather is for the residents of the Kolyma river is not new — there is possible in summer as the heat to 40 degrees and snow.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the first day of summer 2019, in several regions of Russia has started to snow. Worsening weather conditions have affected the Ural, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Udmurtia, Samara and Kirov areas.

