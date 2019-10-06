About products that help to look younger
About the “product of youth” for those over 45 years said the British actress Elizabeth Hurley.
It is reported that she is already 53 years old, but thanks to her diet and the products that she uses, she looks much younger than his years.
According to her, she changed her diet when she turned 40. She said that at the age of twenty diet is not like that, as forty people. Mentshe all, she said, in forty years I want to eat what eat twenty people.
The actress followed the advice of experts and nutritionists who have provided the food, which is not enough for forty people. This so-called “products of youth”, which is to use women in 45 years.
Especially nutritionists claim that the women should eat avocados. Avocados contain a vast array of nutrients and vitamins. They are beneficial to the skin and hair. In the avocado is also rich in vitamin E and also contains huge amount of folic acid.
Experts also point to the use of beans. According to them, after 45 years beans to use is a must. In the beans is a lot of iron, which has positive impact on the female body. Beans are able to normalize hormonal balance.
No wonder the beans called the first dish in the “diet of youth”.
Another vegetable that can restore youth is broccoli. It is a versatile vegetable. It contains the well-bean, a large number of nutrients. Also in broccoli are antioxidants and beta-carotene, and vitamin C that can strengthen nails and hair.