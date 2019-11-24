About the best sources of protein says nutritionist
Protein is an integral part of our diet, it is about 17% of body weight and is a major component of our muscles, skin, internal organs, especially the heart and the brain, eyes, hair, and nails. But what to do for vegans or people who don’t like meat? Nutritionist Nicola Shubrook, lists the most valuable sources of protein in plant foods.
“Plant food can be a great source of protein and a real benefit, helping to reduce the amount of animal protein in the diet, regardless of whether you are omnivore, vegetarian or vegan”. says Mr. Shubrook.
Legumes
Legumes are a great, low-fat and affordable source of vegetable protein, and can provide dietary diversity.
- Lentils: about 8-9 grams of protein per 100 g
- Chickpeas: 7 g protein per 100 g
- Peas — about 7 g per 100 g
- Beans (all types): from 7 to 10 g protein per 100 g
Tofu
Tofu prepared from soybean 100 grams of this product provide 8 g of protein. Tofu is very versatile because it can be prepared in different ways, including baking and frying, but also add it to soups.
Nuts and seeds
- Hemp seeds — 5 grams per tablespoon with slide
- Crushed flax seed — 3 g per tablespoon with slide
- Almonds — 3 grams of protein in every six nuts
- Walnuts — about 3 grams of protein for every three whole walnuts
- Pumpkin seeds — 4 grams per tablespoon
- Cashew nuts — 3 g per 10 nuts
- Brazil nuts — 4 g six nuts
Oats
Although oats are a complex carbohydrate providing a slow release of energy, it is also an excellent source of protein packing 10 g per 100 g
Vegetables
- Asparagus — almost 2 g of protein per six copies
- Avocado — more than 1 g ? avocado
- Broccoli — about 3 g per 80 g broccoli
- Brussels sprouts — about 2 g to 80 g
- Cauliflower — 1.5 g per serving 80 g
- Jerusalem artichoke — more than 1 g of protein per 80 g
- Cabbage — nearly 2 g per serving 80 g
- Spinach — 2 g per serving 80 g
- Corn — more than 2 g per every three tablespoons